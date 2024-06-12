DOVER, DE - The Dover City Council voted to censure their former president this week following accusations of improper contact with a city employee in 2023.
Dover’s City Ethics Commission launched an investigation into allegations against former council president William Hare after receiving a complaint on October 3, 2023. The complaint, filed by a city employee’s husband, claimed Hare had made inappropriate contact with the employee regarding her duties and functions. The Ethics Commission found Hare had violated Dover’s ethical standards and resolved to censure him.
That censure resolution was submitted to the Dover City Council in 2023, but was not presented or voted on until Monday, June 10th, 2024.
Hare, who still serves on the council, addressed the allegations against him at Monday’s meeting.
"If my stopping at an employee/neighbors house was to advise that an issue had been resolved and I violated any city code, I apologize to the family and if censure is felt appropriate I understand and will accept,” Hare said. “There was no attempt to intimidate the gentleman and if apologizing too many times is wrong then I apologize again."
Dover City Council voted to adopt the censure resolution, with 5 council members voting yes, 2 no, and 1 absent.