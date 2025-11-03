DOVER, DE- Affordable housing in Delaware's capital city took center stage as city leaders debated whether to join a new state pilot program. The Dover City Council voted 7–1 to participate in the Delaware State Housing Authority initiative, which offers technical assistance for zoning reform.
The initiative, created by the Delaware State Housing Authority under Senate Joint Resolution 8 after a state report showed Delaware needs about 45,000 new homes by 2030, is designed to help cities modernize zoning codes and plan for future growth—something Sharon Duca, assistant city manager of Dover, says the city needs.
"It's being run through the DSHA to provide technical assistance to municipalities regarding land use reform and zoning reform."
Duca said the initiative could be key in expanding housing opportunities amid the ongoing affordable housing crisis statewide and in Dover.
"We do need to look at some of our zoning aspects. This type of thing will provide assistance with accessory dwelling units, building height changes, increasing density—things that could help better serve the population."
However, not all city leaders agree.
Mayor Robin Christiansen voiced concern that the program could encroach on local authority.
"We feel that it might be bumping up against local jurisdictions' responsibilities that we've been given through the state of Delaware through our charter."
Christiansen added that he feels Dover already manages zoning and housing responsibly. Still, he ultimately accepted the council's decision after the measure to apply for the program passed in a 7–1 vote.
"We already act very responsibly. I was not really excited that we were making this application, but it's something that we're going to do."
Councilman David Anderson cast the lone "no" vote, expressing concerns about how changing zoning could affect existing neighborhoods and the city.
"I think that will help affordable housing, but it'd be a nightmare to try to retrofit some existing communities with it. That's why we have to be careful. One size doesn't fit all, and a good idea can go bad if it's applied the wrong way."
City leaders say the city was recently approved for the pilot program after submitting its application on Friday. The next steps include selecting consultants to assist municipalities, likely in December, with the pilot project expected to start in early January.