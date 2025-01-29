DOVER, DE– Police arrested six men as part of a prostitution investigation Tuesday including a City of Dover Councilman.

The Dover Police Department says it conducted a targeted operation at an undisclosed hotel on Jan. 28.

The following individuals were arrested, charged with patronizing a prostitute and released on criminal summonses:

  • William Hare, 74, of Dover
  • Michael Lunn, 52, of Magnolia
  • Dakota Achenbach, 36, of Dover
  • Keith Litchford, 62, of Dover

Hare currently serves on the Dover City Council representing the 2nd District.

During the investigation, 24-year-old Excellent Asare, of Dover, was reportedly found with a concealed 9mm handgun. He was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned for charges of patronizing a prostitute and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Officers also arrested 58-year-old Michael Scheers, of Dover, on charges of patronizing a prostitute, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scheers was released on a criminal summons.

