DOVER, Del.- Changes are taking root on acres of vacant property along Route 13 in Dover. Plans for two new businesses and a commercial center are underway.
Many Dover families remember one of these properties as a Pizza Hut. Now, the building that has been sitting vacant for more than two years, and other lots nearby, are going to look a lot different.
Construction began in August on the corner of Leipsic Rd. and Rt. 13. Contractors are turning the old building into a drive through Citizens Bank.
Frank Boulay is the project manager. He said despite some minor setbacks, things are going smoothly.
"We're all sheet rocked and painted, the floors are done and we are putting bathroom fixtures in today," said Boulay. "It's been slow going because it's hard to get materials. Everything is four to eight weeks out so it's not what we are accustomed to but it is what it is."
The Dover planning director said she is happy to see new developments especially as a long time Dover resident.
"You never want to see a property in such a prominent location or any location in your planning area to be vacant it's a waste for everybody," said Mary Ellen Gray.
Gray also mentioned how it is beneficial for the city to repurpose old buildings instead of knocking them down and starting over.
"It's always a good day when somebody is reusing a property," she said. "I mean to demo a property and then rebuild it sometimes that's necessary but it's kind of cool when you're reusing a pizza place and making it into a bank."
There are also plans to build a commercial center called DuPont Plaza. However, Charles Rodriguez, a real estate broker for the property, said there has been no final decision about what businesses will go there.
Also, ModWash received conditional approval from the city to build a car wash next to the HomeGoods up the road.
The new Citizens Bank is set to be the first to open out of the three.