DOVER, Del. - Authorities say a raid on a Dover hotel room led to a Felton man's arrest on drug dealing charges after the discovery of a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Dover Police Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Probation and Parole with an administrative search on a room at the Relax Inn on South DuPont Highway. Police said that as a result of the search, the room's occupant, 44-year-old Willie Wilson, was found in possession of 21 grams of crack cocaine, 584 bags of heroin and $959. Wilson was arrested without incident and transported to Dover Police.
Wilson was arraigned through JP#2 and released on his own recognizance bail on the following charges:
- Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity (2x)
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Wilson was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a violation of probation warrant.