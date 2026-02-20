Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&