DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of the owner of Legends Elite gymnastics in Dover on multiple charges including sexual abuse of a child and fourth degree rape.
According to the Dover Police Department, Thomas Keaton, 31, of Dover, turned himself into authorities Monday for charges stemming from a sexual relationship he allegedly had with a 17-year-old employee and athlete. Police say they were first contacted about the relationship in February, and that their investigation revealed Keaton had engaged in sexual contact with the girl between February 2023 and March 2023.
Police obtained warrants for Keaton on March 11 and he was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $121,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust First Degree (5x)
-Rape Fourth Degree (3x)
-Sexual Solicitation of a Child Under 18 Years Old
-Unlawful Sexual Contact Second Degree