DOVER, DE - A student at Dover High School was injured by another student wielding a pocket knife during a fight Tuesday, according to police.
According to the Dover Police Department, a fight broke out between a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old on Tuesday, February 20th at about noon. During the incident, police say the 15-year-old displayed a pocket knife, swinging it at the 17-year-old and causing a laceration to the victim’s left arm. School staff intervened and secured the knife, according to police, and the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.
The 17-year-old received medical treatment from staff and was later brought to outside medical care by his parents.
The 15-year-old was charged with the following before being released to his guardian:
-Assault Second Degree
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon in a Safe School and Recreation Zone
“We want to thank our school safety constables and school resource officers for their preparation, training, and quick response to defray any further impact on students and staff,” Capital School District said in a statement. “Their presence has been incredibly helpful in managing safety priorities. We also thank our school safety team, administrators, and other staff for their quick response. This type of student altercation is not what we expect to occur within our schools, but you should know that we do take great measures to prepare for these types of incidents in these unprecedented times.”
Capital School District says the high school was not locked down at any point Tuesday.