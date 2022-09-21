DOVER, Del.- The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo was held on Sept. 21 at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover. The one day event gave community members the opportunity to explore a wide range of career fields.
Delaware has been dealing with a labor shortage driven by the pandemic and the career fair was introduced in hopes of combatting this issue.
The event was open for middle and high school students as well as adults. The student portion of the event ran from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and doors opened to all community members from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Students were able to participate in hands on activities and demonstrations from several different organizations. Some employers even held on sight interviews and gave job offers to interested candidates.
Alonna Berry, who works for the Governor's Office, says the goal of the event was to spread awareness about all of the opportunities that are available.
Some adult job seekers were glad to see options that do not require a college degree.
Some of the featured industries at the career expo included construction, health care, education, transportation, manufacturing, public service, and more.