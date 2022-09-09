DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania.
Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
Police said detectives learned that Mark Coleman, of Maryland, is known to the victim and picked her up from a home outside of the city. Coleman then drove her to a vacant business on West Division Street where he began to physically assault the victim and prevented her from getting out of the vehicle, police said. Coleman then began to sexually assault the girl, according to police. The victim was able to escape the vehicle by kicking and fighting with Coleman and eventually call 911 from a passerby’s cell phone. Coleman then fled the area in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus and treated for injuries sustained during this assault, police said.
Shortly after this incident, detectives obtained warrants for Coleman, however they were unable to locate him at that time.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Coleman was taken into custody by the Middletown Township Police Department in Pennsylvania after being contacted on an unrelated complaint.
Coleman is currently being held in Bucks County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Delaware on the charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, second-degree assault, two counts of theft under $1,200, terroristic threatening, and second-degree unlawful sexual contact.
The relationship between Coleman and the victim is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.
A photo of Coleman is unavailable at this time.