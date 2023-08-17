\OVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a man last night after he was allegedly found in possession of multiple weapons and crystal methamphetamine.
According to police, the suspect was seen on a bicycle merging onto N. Dupont Highway from White Oak Road at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night without properly signaling. A Governor’s Task Force Officer stopped the man, identified as Andrew Sheppard, 35, of Dover, and reportedly saw brass knuckles and several knives on his person. The trooper reportedly also spotted a bag of crystal meth that had fallen out of Sheppard's pocket.
Police allege that a search of Sheppard's backpack further revealed a semiautomatic handgun, nearly 6 grams of crystal meth, and a meth pipe. Sheppard is a convicted felon and is thus barred from possessing a gun.
Sheppard was arrested and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Failure to Give Hand and Arm Signal
He has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,101 secured bond.