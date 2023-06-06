DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says they arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he reportedly injured an officer while resisting arrest for trespassing.
Police initially arrived at the Capital Inn around 1:15 a.m. responding to reports of a trespasser. A description of the suspect was given, and police reportedly Matthew Clendaniel, 29, who matched that description and was in the area.
Officers reportedly instructed Clendaniel to stop, but he ignored them and continued walking away from them, police say. Police then attempted to take him into custody and Clendaniel allegedly began resisting arrest, causing minor injuries to one of the officers. Eventually, three officers were able to take him into custody and placed him in a police cruiser, where he spit on one of the officers.
Police found that Clendaniel was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He was arraigned and charged with the following:
-Assault Second / Injure a L/E Officer
-Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence
-Offensive Touching
-Criminal Trespass Third
-Menacing
-Breach of Release
-Public Intoxication
-Drunk on a Highway
Clendaniel was released on a $4,250 unsecured bond.