DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested a man for the illegal possession of a handgun and heroin.
Dover police say they have arrested Daquan Watson, 22, of Dover on weapon and drug charges following a search of his home.
According to the Dover Police Department, an investigation with Delaware Probation and Parole led to the discovery of a black Taurus G2C handgun and 17 bags of heroin inside of Watson's home in Dover.
Police say Watson was arrested without incident and is being held on $30,200 cash bail.
Watson is being charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance.