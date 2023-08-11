DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a man Thursday on multiple charges including menacing and resisting arrest.
Police say they received a report just after 1 a.m. on August 10th of a man threatening another with a knife near College Road and North Dupont Highway. Officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Jason Corkell, 38, of Dover.
Corkell reportedly resisted arrest, according to police, and gave a false name when asked to identify himself. A knife and heroin were allegedly found in his possession as well.
Police say Corkell then bit one of the officers as they placed him in the police cruiser.
He has been taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
-Aggravated Menacing
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
-Terroristic Threatening
-Criminal Impersonation
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of a controlled substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia