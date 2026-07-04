DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach Police say they arrested a Dover man after a domestic-related stabbing incident.
Police say they responded to the 100 block of Read Avenue around 10:25 p.m. on July 3 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old Clayton man at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Read Avenue suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. The victim was given aid until EMS arrived, then taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.
According to the preliminary investigation, police found that the incident was likely the result of a domestic-related dispute. The suspect reportedly arrived uninvited to a home where his children, the mother of his children, and her boyfriend were present. He then became involved in a physical fight with the woman's boyfriend. Police say the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife during the fight.
The woman and the children present during the incident were unharmed. Police say the suspect was injured and taken to Beebe Healthcare for treatment.
Dewey Beach Police say they then arrested the suspect, identified as Samuel Coker, a 37-year-old man from Dover. After his release from Beebe, Coker was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on an intoxication hold.
Coker was charged with the following crimes:
- Assault First Degree - Intentionally Causing Serious Physical Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument
- Two counts of Criminal Mischief
- Disorderly Conduct
Investigators say they believe this was an isolated, domestic-related incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Swanson at 302-227-1110.