DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has been arrested for burglary, stealing a car, and related charges after breaking into two state office buildings and stealing a state-owned car in Dover on Nov. 8.
Delaware State Police say around 4 p.m., DSP and Dover police responded to the Delaware State Police - State Bureau of Identification on South Bay Road for a burglar alarm. They say when police arrived, they learned a male suspect broke in through the public access door using a steel sewer lid. Police say the man damaged property and stole money.
During the investigation, DSP say they also found out another building, the Office of Management and Budget - Fleet Services, located on the same property, had also been broken into. They say the same suspect broke into that building with a sewer lid as well. Police say the suspect took key fobs and then stole a state-owned Ford, drove recklessly out of the parking lot, and hit two parked cars. Police say they found a bank bag of stolen money out in the parking lot that the suspect left behind.
Police say later, they found the Ford abandoned on Carpenter's Bridge Road. Troopers checked the area and found a man matching the description of the suspect walking on Canterbury Road. 29-year-old Isiah Worthy was arrested and during a search, police say they found the rest of the stolen money on him.
Worthy was charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $14,050 bond:
- Burglary 3rd degree (felony) - 2 counts
- Theft of a motor vehicle (felony)
- Possession of burglar tools or instruments involving unlawful entry (felony) - 2 counts
- Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony (felony) - 2 counts
- Theft under $1,500 - 2 counts
- Criminal mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000 - damage property - 2 counts
- Criminal mischief under $1,000 - damage property
The State Bureau of Identification in Dover will be closed for fingerprinting on Nov. 10, but all other services will still be available.