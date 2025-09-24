Dover man arrested for road rage shooting

DELAWARE - Troopers arrested a man after he allegedly shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway.
Delaware State Police arrested Joseph Novak, 33, of Dover on Sept. 23.
State police say around 6:30 a.m., a shooting was reported on Route 1 northbound, just south of South Dupont Highway. Investigators say a 64-year-old Delaware man was driving a GMC Yukon Denali northbound near the Roth Bridge when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Novak, began following too closely.
Both vehicles were reportedly aggressively driving until they ultimately collided, causing damage to both. Troopers say Novak allegedly fired a handgun at the Denali during the encounter. Troopers reported finding damage consistent with gunfire. No one was injured, according to state police.
Novak was taken into custody without incident. Troopers say they found a legally owned handgun in his vehicle. Novak was taken to Troop 2, where he was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $2,200 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)