DOVER, DE - A Dover man was arrested for robbery and other charges following an incident that occurred on Tuesday.
The Dover Police Department say they arrested 41-year-old David Pryor, of Dover, on robbery charges following an incident that occurred on Tuesday morning. Authorities say Dover Police was called for a trespassing report in the unit block of West Lookerman Street in Dover, Delaware.
The resulting investigation revealed that the 60-year-old male victim called police to report Pryor trespassing in the area. After reporting the incident, officials say Pryor punched the victim in the face and demanded he turn over his property. The victim complied with Pryor and Pryor fled the scene.
DPP say warrants were obtained for Pryor and he was taken into custody by Patrol Officers around 10:25am in the 200 block of South Queen Street.
David Pryor was bond on the following charges:
- Robbery
-Criminal Trespass
-Offensive Touching