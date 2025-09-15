DOVER, DE– Dover Police say a suspect was arrested in connection with several recent burglaries.
Investigators identified 43-year-old Jose Dominguez-Morales, of Dover, as the suspect in a Dunkin Donuts burglary on Dupont Highway Sept. 10, according to a press release.
Following his arrest, police say they connected Dominguez-Morales to burglaries at Taqueria El Cabrito Aug. 28 and La Hacienda Sept. 7, as well as another burglary at Ace Hardware on Independence Boulevard.
Dominguez-Morales was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,000 secured bail for the following charges:
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (x2)
- Burglary Third Degree (x4)
- Possession of Burglar's Tools (x3)
- Theft Under $1,500 (x2)
- Theft $1,500 or Greater
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 (x4)