DOVER, DE– Dover Police say a suspect was arrested in connection with several recent burglaries.

Investigators identified 43-year-old Jose Dominguez-Morales, of Dover, as the suspect in a Dunkin Donuts burglary on Dupont Highway Sept. 10, according to a press release.

Following his arrest, police say they connected Dominguez-Morales to burglaries at Taqueria El Cabrito Aug. 28 and La Hacienda Sept. 7, as well as another burglary at Ace Hardware on Independence Boulevard.

Dominguez-Morales was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,000 secured bail for the following charges:

  • Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (x2)
  • Burglary Third Degree (x4)
  • Possession of Burglar's Tools (x3)
  • Theft Under $1,500 (x2)
  • Theft $1,500 or Greater
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 (x4)

