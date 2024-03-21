MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 19-year-old Dover man after a June shooting outside Paradise Grill in Millsboro.
According to police, troopers responded to Paradise Grill on Bay Road on June 2, 2023 just after 11 p.m. on reports of shots fired. State Police say they learned of an altercation between a group of men and another man in the bar. Bar bouncers brought the group of men outside only for the group to re-enter the bar and try to fight the other man again, according to police.
Later, as the man drove out of Paradise Grill’s parking lot, the group of men chased his car and gunshots were reportedly fired. Both the car and the group of men fled the area.
Troopers arrived to the scene to find multiple bullet casings scattered around the area, though no injuries were reported and no suspects identified. Investigators would later learn the vehicle that fled the scene had been struck by gunfire, according to State Police.
After a months-long investigation, detectives say they identified Ja’shawn Moore, 19, of Dover as one of the suspects involved with the shooting. On Tuesday, March 19th, Moore was arrested and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief
Moore was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $87,000 cash bond.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the shooting incident and ask anyone with information to help identify further suspects to contact them at 302-752-3856.