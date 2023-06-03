MILLSBORO, Del. - State police are investigating a bar fight that escalated into a shooting.
Authorities say on June 2, around 11:06 p.m., troopers responded to the Paradise Grill located at 27344 Bay Road for reports of shots fired.
Troopers say a group of men were fighting with another man inside the bar. The bouncers reportedly escorted the group of men outside, but the men went back inside and tried the fight the other man again.
According to Delaware State Police, the man then left the bar with two women, and as they drove out of the parking lot the group of men began running after the car. Troopers say gunshots were fired and heard during this time, but the car continued driving and did not stop. All parties involved then reportedly fled the area.
Troopers located and collected numerous bullet casing in the surrounding area. No injuries were reported and no suspects or victims have been identified. Authorities say surveillance video and images are not yet available.
Delaware State Police are still investigating this incident. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Trooper First Class J. Martinez by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.