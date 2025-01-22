DOVER, DE– Dover Police arrested a 22-year-old man on assault and drug-related DUI charges after an infant was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday.
Officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Loockerman Street around 1:39 p.m. on Jan. 21. There, they reportedly found a single-vehicle crash into a tree with a 1-year-old boy suffering injuries.
The infant was reportedly transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus then airlifted to a New Castle County Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
A preliminary investigation revealed the child was not properly restrained and the driver, 22-year-old Lamar Howard, was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana.
An adult female passenger was uninjured in the crash, according to police, but reportedly had a no-contact order against Howard. No other injuries were reported.
While searching the vehicle, officers say they found 69 grams of marijuana along with packaging material.
Howard was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,506 cash bail on the following charges:
- Assault First Degree
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Non-Compliance with Bond
- DUI (Drug Related)
- Several Traffic Offenses