Dover Man Arrested on DUI and Gun Charges

DOVER, Del. - Troopers say they responded to reports of a man who passed out while driving.
According to Delaware State Police, on May 27 around 2:55 a.m., troopers responded to the intersection of South Dupont Highway and POW/MIA Parkway and found a car stopped against a curb.
Troopers say they contacted the driver, identified as 25-year-old Keyan Williams of Dover, and observed signs of impairment. Troopers also reportedly smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car and saw marijuana in plain view. Williams was not alert and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to authorities.
Troopers reportedly searched the car and found approximately 82.78 grams of marijuana and a concealed handgun. Williams was later released from the hospital and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane
Williams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,125 secured bond.