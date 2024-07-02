DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested a man on multiple charges including burglary after police say he stole from a laundromat.
According to Dover police, their investigation began just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 1st, when they received a report of a burglary at Laundry Lagoon on South DuPont Highway. Officers say they learned a suspect entered the business through an unlocked door at about 1 a.m. Monday and damaged a vending machine. Police say the suspect then took merchandise before leaving.
Investigators say they were able to identify Tyler Keenan, 32, of Dover as the suspect. Police arrested Keenan at a nearby business soon after.
Keenan was charged with the following before being released on his own recognizance:
-Burglary Third Degree
-Theft Under $1,500
-Criminal Mischief $1,000 – $5,000