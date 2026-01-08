Dover man charged once again for home improvement fraud

ARREST GRAPHIC

DELAWARE - A man is facing felony charges related to home improvement fraud for a second time.

Delaware State Police say they arrested Stephen Kurtz, of Dover, on Jan. 7.

Stephen Kurtz, 59, of Dover

State police say they began investigating Kurtz in November of 2025. Investigators say Kurtz signed a contract with a 64-year-old Rehoboth Beach man in February 2025 to do construction work, and received over $38,000 in payments. Troopers say Kurtz never completed the work and the victims' money was not reimbursed. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kurtz was charged with the following and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond:

  • Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense – $1,500 or Greater and the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
  • Theft $1,500 or Greater and the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Kurtz was arrested and charged for a similar crime back in 2023.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been defrauded by Kurtz in a similar manner to contact Delaware State Police.

