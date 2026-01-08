Dover man charged once again for home improvement fraud

DELAWARE - A man is facing felony charges related to home improvement fraud for a second time.
Delaware State Police say they arrested Stephen Kurtz, of Dover, on Jan. 7.
State police say they began investigating Kurtz in November of 2025. Investigators say Kurtz signed a contract with a 64-year-old Rehoboth Beach man in February 2025 to do construction work, and received over $38,000 in payments. Troopers say Kurtz never completed the work and the victims' money was not reimbursed. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Kurtz was charged with the following and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond:
- Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense – $1,500 or Greater and the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Theft $1,500 or Greater and the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
Kurtz was arrested and charged for a similar crime back in 2023.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have been defrauded by Kurtz in a similar manner to contact Delaware State Police.