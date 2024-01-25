DOVER, DE - A 36-year-old Dover man is facing various charges including DUI after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening.
According to police, a Kia Soul was traveling north on US Route 13 just after 5:15 p.m. on January 24th in Townsend and was reported to have been driving erratically. Police say the car then struck a pedestrian wearing bright reflective-colored clothing. It is not yet clear if the pedestrian was in the right lane or the road’s shoulder, authorities say.
After the crash, the Kia came to a stop and caught fire and was engulfed in flames, according to officials.
The pedestrian, a Townsend man, died at the scene. Delaware State Police are withholding his name pending notification of his family.
The driver of the Kia was uninjured and police say he appeared to be under the influence of a drug. He has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of a Drug, Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance, Driving While Suspended, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Two passengers were also in the Kia at the time of the crash, a 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, both from Dover. The two passengers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.