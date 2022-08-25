DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is facing first-degree murder and related charges following accusations that he stabbed another man to death early Wednesday morning.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted the 33-year-old male victim in a vehicle in the parking lot who was suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in a dispute in the parking lot with another man, later identified as 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare. Investigators said that during the confrontation, Webb-Asare pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. Webb-Asare subsequently fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Detectives later Webb-Asare and took him into custody without incident.
Webb-Asare was transported to Troop 3 and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,060,000 cash bond.