DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced the conviction of a man in connection to a shooting at a Dover High School football game in 2024.
On Oct. 18, 2024, prosecutors say Kameron Scott, then 27, was attending a Dover High School football game against Smyrna when a fight broke out in the parking lot. During the altercation, Scott, who was already banned from carrying a gun, fired a single shot into the air, according to the DOJ. He then fled to a nearby apartment complex.
Prosecutors say the gun was later recovered by police.
On Oct. 10, 2025, Scott was convicted of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm in a safe school zone, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
"A gun was fired, in the middle of a nonsensical brawl, at a high school football game packed full of students and families,” Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson said. “Due to our ongoing positive and proactive relationship with the Capital School District, Dover Police Officers were already there. Officers immediately reacted to the shot and placed themselves in between the active threat and the dozens of innocent bystanders. They chased an armed suspect, through the darkness, and apprehended him before he could effectively dispose of the weapon or become a threat to the nearby apartment complex. I appreciate the collaboration with Dr. Victoir Cahoon, the Superintendent of Schools, and the rest of the District Administration to keep our school district safe during classes, and in this case, during extra-curricular activities. Moreover, I am immensely proud of the responding officers who displayed incredible courage, and dedication to duty, during a situation that could have been so much worse.”
“This was incredibly reckless and it’s frankly a stroke of a luck that nobody was hurt or killed,” said
Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I’m grateful to the Dover Police Department for leading this investigation and to our trial team for its work to hold the defendant accountable.”