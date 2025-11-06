DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has secured a guilty plea in connection to a brutal 2024 rape and murder investigation in Wilmington.
Prosecutors say Kyle Batson of Dover assaulted and murdered Myeshia Tripllett in an alleyway near Catawba Avenue in Wilmington on Sept. 12, 2024. Batson then stole a car and fled to Howard County, Md., according to authorities, where he crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was later extradited back to Delaware.
On Nov. 6, 2025, Batson, now 27, pled guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Rape 1st Degree, Strangulation, Abuse of a Corpse and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
“The loss of Myeshia Triplett is an absolute tragedy,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I am deeply grateful to our DOJ team and our partners at the Wilmington Police Department for their work in holding this criminal accountable for his monstrous actions; may it bring the victim’s family some peace as they heal from this horrific loss.”
Batson’s sentencing is currently scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 32 years and a maximum of two life sentences plus 28 years.