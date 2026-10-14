SMYRNA, Del. - A Dover man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assault charges after a woman he held captive in a Smyrna apartment escaped by breaking free and jumping out a window, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
Dallas Drummond, 47, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, strangulation, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
The DOJ says Drummond assaulted the woman on June 24, 2025, and held her captive in the apartment. The woman fought back, freed herself and escaped through a window before fleeing to a neighbor’s home. The neighbor called 911.
Smyrna Police launched an investigation with assistance from Dover Police, Delaware State Police and Delaware Probation and Parole. Smyrna detectives arrested Drummond July 1, 2025.
“The victim showed remarkable courage and ingenuity here – and now, thanks in large part to her efforts, the defendant isn’t going to be able to hurt anyone else,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said.
The DOJ’s announcement did not include sentencing information.