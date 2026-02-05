DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has been sentenced to nearly a century in prison in connection to a 2024 stalking case, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
The DOJ says a woman was staying at a friend’s house on April 1, 2024, when Fred T. Caldwell arrived and attempted to talk to her. When the victim refused, prosecutors say Caldwell attempted to force his way into the home before firing a gun in the vicinity.
Then, on Aug. 13, 2024, Caldwell reportedly approached the same victim and her boyfriend at her home. Caldwell confronted the boyfriend before leaving, according to prosecutors.
The next day, Caldwell used a tracking device on the victim’s car to follow the couple to a self-storage site in Dover. The DOJ says Caldwell then pulled a ski mask over his face and opened fire on the couple before driving off. He was arrested on August 15 and attempted to contact the victim numerous times from prison despite orders not to do so, according to prosecutors.
On Feb. 4, 2026, Caldwell, now 49, was sentenced to 95 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges including stalking, breach of release, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, and 15 charges of breach of conditions during commitments.
“The Defendant’s malicious, calculated, and horrifying acts placed his victim in a living nightmare and are a reminder of the fear that domestic violence survivors live with,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Our trial team, from prosecutors to police to social workers, did tremendous work in securing this sentence. I am grateful for them every day.”