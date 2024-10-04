DOVER, DE– Police are investigating a stabbing and robbery which left a 57-year-old man injured in an alley off South State Street early this morning.
Dover Police responded to the alley in the unit block of South State Street around 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 4 to find the victim, a 57-year-old Dover man, suffering from a stab wound.
The man was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined an unknown suspect approached the victim in the alley, stabbed him with a knife and stole an undisclosed amount of money from him before fleeing.
Police say there are currently no leads on the suspect's identity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.