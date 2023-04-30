DOVER, Del. - Dover Motor Speedway say they are postponing the the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race event to Monday due to weather conditions.
The Dover Motor Speedway say all Sunday, Apr. 30 grandstand tickets will be honored Monday, May 1. Tickets will reportedly be on sale at Ticket Services near Gate 3 beginning at 9 a.m. Officials say parking will be free on Monday.
Dover Motor Speedway also listed the following updates:
- ADA Transportation begins at 9 a.m.
- Souvenir Trailers open at 9 a.m.
- White Lightning open from 9 a.m. to noon.
- One bus will transport customers from Lots 9 and 10.
- Grandstand and suite gates open at 10 a.m.
- Gates 2, 4, 11, 16, 19 and 20
- Suite Gates at J, K, L and P