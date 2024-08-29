DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested a New Jersey man on charges of allegedly stealing over $100,000 through identity theft.
Police say they were first notified of a fraudulent withdrawal from a victim’s account for over $170,000 scheduled for 11 a.m. at Citizens Bank on North DuPont Highway on August 28th. Further investigation, according to police, revealed over $100,000 had been previously taken from the victim’s account by someone using fake identification. Police say the suspect was described as a white male with gray hair and a thin build.
Investigators then set up surveillance in the area. At 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, police say a suspect matching the description entered the bank and attempted to withdraw the funds. The suspect, later identified as Robert Nuccio, 56, of Spotswood, NJ, was arrested.
Nuccio was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $132,000 cash bail and charged with the following:
-Theft over $100,000 and Victim over 62 years or Older
-Attempt to Commit Theft over $100,000 and Victim over 62 years or Older
-Identity Theft
-Forgery Third Degree
-Criminal Impersonation