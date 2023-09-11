DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in July involving a large crowd and a damaged vehicle.
The investigation began on July 30th around 1:30 a.m. when officers were called to South Bradford Street on reports of shots fired. A large group of people was reportedly found as well as gunshot damage to a car. Police say no witnesses came forward and there were no reports of injuries.
Investigation into the shooting resulted in police identifying 29-year-old Daquan Watson, of Dover, as a suspect in the shooting. On September 5th, Watson was arrested without incident at his home on Commerce Way.
Watson has been charged with the following:
-Reckless Endangering First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Criminal Mischief
He was released after posting $26,000 secured bond.