DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has advised that a training exercise is being conducted with partner emergency agencies in Dover today. The exercise began at 8 a.m. this morning and will continue until 4 p.m. at the Bayhealth complex in the Blue Hen Corporate Center.
They say residents, visitors and motorists can expect an increased emergency personnel and vehicle presence at the center during the exercise. The training is intended to allow first responders and Bayhealth employees to practice a coordinated emergency response.
Police say Bayhealth services at the Blue Hen Corporate Center will operate on their normal schedule. Training activities will be confined to a small area of the complex.