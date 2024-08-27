DOVER, DE- The Dover Police Department is continuing to work to deter prostitution in the city.
Department officials say they teamed up with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Unit to identify people engaged in prostitution and offer them resources.
They say six women were introduced to a team of outreach professionals who tried to connect them with services for their needs. However, they say it's unclear how many will follow up and take advantage of the available resources.
In July, Dover Police say they arrested four people as part of a prostitution sting.