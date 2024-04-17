DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on Monday afternoon in Capital Green.
Police say they were alerted to a shooting on East Water Street in Dover just after 2 p.m. on April 15th. According to investigators, 3 to 4 suspects exited a vehicle and shot at an occupied parked car. The suspects then fled in a white SUV, according to police, as did the person in the car that was shot at.
Police say they have received no reports of injuries from the incident.
Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 302-736-7130.