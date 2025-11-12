DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in an alley between New Castle Avenue and Kent Avenue.
Police said officers responded to the area around 5:42 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a woman whose vehicle had been struck by bullets while she was driving through the alley.
Investigators said the suspect began shooting at the woman’s car, striking her windshield. The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-8 and possibly between 16 and 18 years old.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department.