DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is asking for the public to provide honest feedback about them via an online survey.
The Community Satisfaction Survey allows the community to submit anonymous comments and ratings of the Dover Police Department’s services and performance, police say. The Department says they will use the feedback to help them determine the community’s needs and priorities and improve their policing services.
Neighbors can provide their input on various policing subjects including competence, overall performance, crime related issues, number of officers, and general opinions, according to Dover Police.
The survey will be open for about 90 days before the responses are collected and read. It is the fourth time the Dover Police Department has offered the survey online.
The Community Satisfaction Survey can be found at this link.