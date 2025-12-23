DOVER, DE– Police arrested one person and are seeking another in connection with a shooting investigation.
Dover Police responded a shooting report on Stevenson Drive around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 21. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting and later located a gunshot victim being treated at Bayhealth Kent Campus.
The victim, a 39-year-old Dover man, reportedly refused to provide a statement.
Investigators determined the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while getting out of a vehicle. Officials say another person exiting the vehicle, identified as 46-year-old David Robinson, returned fire.
Police arrested Robinson, who they say is prohibited from owning firearms. He was committed to Sussex Correction Institution on $45,100 cash bail for the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited
- Reckless Endangering (2x)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Criminal Mischief
Investigators continue to search for the suspect who shot at Robinson and the gunshot victim. Police say an RG14 .22 Caliber revolver found in the 100 block of Willis Drive could be connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.