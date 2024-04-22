DOVER, Del.- Students and staff at Delaware State University are still grappling with the aftermath of the weekend shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Sunday morning.
Authorities are now working to restore a sense of calm to the campus community.
Camay Mitchell DaSilva of Wilmington was confirmed as the victim of the fatal shooting.
Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson said the department now has "viable leads in the case," and said multiple investigators are working on it.
DSU reopened for operations on Monday, coinciding with the cancellation of classes for students.
Jerome Williams, a third-year student at the university, expressed the widespread impact felt by the community.
"I just want better for the school and for people in general," said Williams. "In reality we pay to be here so we should feel safe."
University staff, including Timothy White, echoed similar sentiments of sadness and concern.
"It is very sad, it is really very sad," White remarked. "People send their kids here to get an education not to end up getting shot and killed."
Despite the distress, Chief Johnson assured the public that there is no current threat to the campus.
"The campus is safe and as long as DSU is returning to normal on their own schedule, no one should hesitate resuming activities when it is the appropriate time to do that," Johnson stated.
In response to the incident, the university released a statement emphasizing ongoing efforts to provide mental health services across the campus community.
The university plans to host a forum for students, staff, and parents Tuesday to address concerns and provide support.
As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information.
"If you have information, if you know something, call us, send us some type of communication. You can be anonymous, it doesn't matter, but the most insignificant little thing might be enough to help us close this case," Johnson pleaded.
The campus community remains in a state of crisis as the investigation unfolds. Police have confirmed that the victim was not a registered student at Del State and believe she was visiting a friend at the time of the incident.