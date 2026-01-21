DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Alvin Rohm, a 62-year-old Dover resident, on charges of prostitution.
Police say the charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 6th. A local school district employee was reviewing video while investigating an unrelated incident on a school bus when they discovered footage that showed Rohm, the school bus driver, picking up a woman in the area of Governors Avenue at Loockerman Street. He then proceeded to the area of Jerusalem Way and parked. Once parked, Rohm could be seen engaging in sex with the woman and exchanging money for them.
The video was turned over to Dover Police where an investigation led to Rohm being arrested on January 12 and charged with the following:
- Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of School, Resident, Church or Place
- Lewdness
Dover Police note that Rohm is not a school district employee but instead was employed by a contracted bus service. He was released on an O.R. bond.