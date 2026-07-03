DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says they are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred in the early hours of June 28 after the victim died from his injuries.
Officers say they responded to the rear alley in the 400 block of Kent Avenue around 12:13 a.m. that morning because of a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Christopher Waters of Dover suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a car. Officers rendered first aid until EMS could get to the scene. Waters was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
However, Waters succumbed to his injuries several days later on July 2 around 12:30 a.m. Officers say the shooting investigation is now being classified as a homicide.
More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene by investigators. During the course of the investigation, a black Honda Accord believed to be connected to the shooting has also been located. It was found burned in a field on Andrews Lake Road in the Felton area and is now being processed as part of the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives say anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Boney at 302-736-7111.