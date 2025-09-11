DOVER, Del. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that took place on Trafalgar Drive in Dover.
Police say the teen shot at a home just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 10. Police say there were people in the home at the time, but that nobody was hurt.
Investigators say the suspect was later seen walking on Mifflin Road and accompanied by another juvenile when he was located by officers. They say he had a 9mm handgun tucked in his waistband.
The teen was taken into custody, arraigned in Kent County Family Court, and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
He faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief.
Police emphasize that the 15-year-old is presumed innocent until proven guilty