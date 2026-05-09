SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Aaron Jernigan from Dover on felony aggravated menacing and related charges after he used a knife to threaten residents in a Smyrna community back in mid-April.
They say the incident occurred on April 18 around 6:30 p.m. Troopers responded to the Holly Hill Estates community in Smyrna for a report of a disorderly man threatening residents. The preliminary investigation revealed to police that an unknown man engaged in a loud verbal argument with several residents before he took out a pocket knife and threatened to harm them. The suspect then fled the area before troopers arrived at the scene.
Troopers say they were able to identify the suspect as Aaron Jernigan through a continued investigation and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Jernigan was arrested on May 5 after being located in Dover.
Jernigan was charged with the following and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $16,100 secured bond:
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) - 3 counts
- Terroristic Threatening
- Disorderly Conduct