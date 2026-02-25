DOVER, Del. - Police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy following a shooting in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Dover Police say on Feb. 25, around 1:18 a.m., two homes with people inside on Village Drive were shot. Officers say they searched the area and found two suspects walking on Bicentennial Boulevard, but both suspects reportedly ran.
Police say they were able to arrest one of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy, on Meetinghouse Lane, and found a stolen .380 revolver on him.
The second suspect has not been identified, according to police.
The 16-year old was committed to Stevenson Youth Correctional Facility on $120,100 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (7 counts)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief (2 counts)
- Resisting Arrest
The investigation into that shooting is still ongoing.