DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Police this morning announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection with a home burglary that took place Friday.
Around 11 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the Pinewood Acres Mobile Home Park in Dover for a reported burglary, according to a press release. Police say a 40-year-old homeowner returned home to signs of a break-in. She said a window was pushed in, the screen moved out of place and there was reportedly a footprint on the home’s siding. Inside, the homeowner said she noticed an Apple watch missing.
Through investigation, police say they identified the suspected burglar as a 17-year-old Dover male. Troopers responded to the teen’s address and recovered the stolen Apple watch, according to reports.
The 17-year-old was then taken into custody and released to his parent after being charged with the following crimes:
– Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
– Theft Under $1,500
– Criminal Mischief Under $1,000