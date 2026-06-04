DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says a 16-year-old boy has been arrested following an investigation involving firearms and information they received about a dispute between local teenagers.
Officials say on June 3, police learned of a firearm-related incident involving local teens. Detectives with the Drug, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit and members of the Street Crimes Unit began an investigation into the report.
Later on the same day around 6 p.m., officers located a vehicle connected to the investigation and conducted a traffic stop on Willis Road and White Oak Road in Dover. Officers say they recovered multiple firearms during the stop, including a handgun that was concealed on a 16-year-old boy.
Officials say the teen was arrested without incident and charged with multiple firearms-related offenses. No additional identifying information will be released because the suspect is a minor.