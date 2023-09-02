DOVER, Del. - Police arrested five suspects on gun and drug charges after an investigation.
Dover police say they arrested JaShawn Moore, 18, Malachi Moore, 21, a 15-year-old male, a 17-year-old female, and a 14-year-old male, all of Dover, following a firearms investigation that resulted in a search warrant and administrative search.
Police say the investigation began when members of the Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit began investigating JaShawn Moore, and the 15-year-old male for firearm offenses.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7:45 a.m., officers reportedly executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Bacon Avenue related to the 15-year-old and took Malachi Moore, the 15-year-old male, the 17-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, and a 34-year-old man of Dover into custody without incident. Police say a search of the home revealed a .380 handgun, magazines containing ammunition, and 8.2 grams of cocaine, along with packaging material.
At the same time as the above search warrant was being executed, police say members of the Street Crimes Unit assisted Probation and Parole with an administrative search on a residence in the 500 block of Roberta Avenue related to JaShawn Moore. According to police, JaShawn was taken into custody without incident and a search of the house revealed a Glock 23 handgun containing ammunition, Keltec P-11, Stoger STR9c, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine and additional ammunition.
All individuals above were transported to Dover Police Department for processing and arraignment. The 34-year-old man from the search warrant was not charged with anything related to the firearms investigation.
Malachi Moore was committed to SCI on $15,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Conspiracy Second Degree
JaShawn Moore was committed to SCI on $102,800 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (3x)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The 17-year-old female was released on $1,500 unsecured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Juvenile
- Conspiracy Second Degree
The 15-year-old male was released on $3,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Juvenile
- Possession of a Cocaine in a Tier 1 Quantity
- Conspiracy Second Degree
The 14-year-old male was released on $1,500 unsecured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Juvenile
- Conspiracy Second Degree